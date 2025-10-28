13-member election commission formed for Sucsu polls

A 13-member election commission has been announced for the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) Central Students’ Union (Sucsu) election, with Professor Dr Abul Mukit Mokaddes of the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering appointed as the chief election commissioner.

The commission is expected to announce the election roadmap soon.

The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A M Sarwar Uddin Chowdhury in front of the university’s administrative building at around 7:30pm on Monday.

The other members of the election commission are Professor Dr Md Kamrul Islam, Professor Dr Md Misbah Uddin, Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Professor Dr Md Ashraf Siddiqui, Dr Md Rizaul Islam, Professor Dr G M Robiul Islam, Professor Dr Rejwan Ahmed, Professor Dr Md Mahbubul Alam, Professor Md Abdul Jalil, Professor Dr Mohammad Manzur-ul-Haydar, Architect Iftikhar Rahman, and Associate Professor Mohammad Raziq Mia.

In response to students’ demands, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A M Sarwar Uddin Chowdhury said that the election commission, in coordination with the students, will soon announce the roadmap for the election.