DAE sets target to produce over 25 lakh tons of potatoes in Rangpur

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set a target of producing 25,19,008 tons of potatoes from 1,01,700 hectares of land for all five districts in the Rangpur agricultural region during the current Rabi season.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic farmers have continued to sow early variety potato seeds after harvesting the short-term Aman rice, aiming at harvesting the same by the end of November and making even more profits like the previous year.

Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Md Sirajul Islam told BSS that sowing potato seeds will get further momentum with the progress in Aman rice harvesting and continue till December next.

The DAE, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and other agri-related organizations have started assisting farmers to make the intensive potato farming program a success.

Tender plants of early varieties of potatoes are growing magnificently in the crop fields in the favorable climate of the mainland and riverine char areas of this region.

"During the last Rabi season, farmers produced an all-time record 32,30,682 tons of potatoes from 1,19,729 hectares of land, exceeding the fixed production target by 5,31,485 tons in Rangpur agricultural region," Islam said.

Farmers Arman Hossain, Mostafizur Rahman, Aiyub Ali and Aminul Islam of different villages in Rangpur Sadar upazila said they are sowing early varieties of potato seeds after harvesting short-duration Aman rice from the first week of the current month.

Farmers Mosaddek Hossain, Mofizar Rahman, Mozammel Hossain and Nazir Hossain of Badarganj upazila said they have already completed sowing of early varieties of potato seeds and are expecting to harvest their cultivated potato from late November.

Meanwhile, farmers Kamrul Hassan, Mokhlesur Rahman, Solaiman Ali and Ferdous Rahman of Gangachara upazila said they would start sowing late varieties of potato seeds on their croplands after harvesting Aman rice from late November.

Vegetable trader Mohammad Hafizur Rahman at Rangpur City Bazar and Fazlur Rahman at Keranipara Kitchen Market in the city said early varieties of potato might appear from the middle of November next in local markets.

Dr Md Abu Sayem, Deputy Director of the DAE's Burirhat Horticulture Centre in Rangpur, said the DAE, BADC and other agri-related organizations have taken steps to provide quality potato seeds to farmers for successful potato cultivation this season.

"Field-level officials of the DAE, other agriculture-related organizations are providing the latest technologies to farmers for proper sowing of potato seeds and nursing tender potato plants to get maximum yield," he said.

Independence Award-2018 (food security) winner Agriculturist Dr MA Mazid appreciated different initiatives taken by the interim government to assist farmers in enhancing production of potato and other winter crops during the Rabi season.

North Bengal Institute of Development Studies Chairman Agriculturist Dr Syed Samsuzzaman stressed on establishing agro-based industries in Rangpur for preserving, producing and exporting potato products to ensure fair prices of potato for farmers.

"The Rangpur region produces the highest amount of potatoes, which creates bright prospects for local and foreign investors to set up agro-based industries, so that they can produce a variety of potato products and reach local and international markets," he added.