Man killed as BGB, ‘smugglers’ clash in Sylhet

A man was reportedly killed in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) shooting at the Bhittikhal border in Charikata Union under Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Almas Mia, 30, son of Sharif Uddin, from Sarukhel Purba village.

According to a press release issued by the 19 BGB Battalion, one BGB member was injured during the incident, though the statement did not confirm the reported death.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Bashar Mohammad Badruzzaman of Jaintapur Police Station said the body had been sent to Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy after the inquest report was prepared.

He added that initial signs suggested Almas died from gunshot wounds, but an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances.

The BGB press release stated that around 10am, a patrol team from Suraighat BOP under the 19 BGB Battalion (Zakiganj) conducted an anti-smuggling operation and seized a pickup loaded with illegal goods. A group of armed smugglers then attacked the patrol with local weapons, attempting to snatch the seized items. The BGB fired four to five blank rounds to control the situation, during which a soldier was seriously injured. The BGB is taking necessary legal action, but the death of Almas Mia was not mentioned in their official statement.