Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Man killed as BGB, ‘smugglers’ clash in Sylhet

Initial signs suggested the man died from gunshot wounds

File image of border. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 09:46 PM

A man was reportedly killed in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) shooting at the Bhittikhal border in Charikata Union under Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Almas Mia, 30, son of Sharif Uddin, from Sarukhel Purba village.

According to a press release issued by the 19 BGB Battalion, one BGB member was injured during the incident, though the statement did not confirm the reported death.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Bashar Mohammad Badruzzaman of Jaintapur Police Station said the body had been sent to Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy after the inquest report was prepared.

He added that initial signs suggested Almas died from gunshot wounds, but an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances.

The BGB press release stated that around 10am, a patrol team from Suraighat BOP under the 19 BGB Battalion (Zakiganj) conducted an anti-smuggling operation and seized a pickup loaded with illegal goods. A group of armed smugglers then attacked the patrol with local weapons, attempting to snatch the seized items. The BGB fired four to five blank rounds to control the situation, during which a soldier was seriously injured. The BGB is taking necessary legal action, but the death of Almas Mia was not mentioned in their official statement.

Topics:

Border KillingBGB
Read More

Touchstone statue worth 1.5C seized in Rajshahi

BGB-BSF's commander-level meeting held at Moheshpur border

BSF firing kills Bangladeshi man, injures several along Sylhet border

122 fishermen held after crossing into Myanmar waters

Arakan Army abducts 12 Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf River

BGB chief inaugurates BGB Fisheries Week 2025

Latest News

Jamaat raises objections over several advisers to CA Yunus

Govt orders tighter security at field-level land offices

Jamaat, NCP demand July Charter referendum before polls

Gold price drops after 8 consecutive hikes

Broken bridge leaves thousands stranded for years in Mirzaganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x