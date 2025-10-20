Monday, October 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rash Purnima: Forest dept sets 5 routes to Dublar Char

Entry permission will be issued for the three festival days

File image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 08:40 PM

The Forest Department has fixed five water routes for Hindu pilgrims and visitors heading to Dublar Char in the Sundarbans to participate in the traditional Rash Purnima Puja and Holy Bath, scheduled to be held from November 3 to 5.

To ensure safety and order during the three-day festival, joint patrol teams comprising members of the Forest Department, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) will be deployed along the designated waterways, said a PID handout on Sunday.

Devotees usually reach Dublar Char by launch, trawler, speed boat or country boat through various river routes. 

The five approved routes are-- Burigoalini-Kobadak-Batulanodi-Bolnodi-Patkoshta Canal-Hongsraj River-Dublar Char, Koyra-Kashiyabad-Khasitana-Bajbaja-Aruya Shibsha-Morjat-Dublar Char, Naliana Station-Shibsha-Morjat-Dublar Char, Dhangmari or Chandpai Station-Tinkona Island-Pashur River-Dublar Char, and Bogi-Baleshwar-Supoti-Kochikhali-Shelar Char-Outer Sundarbans-Dublar Char.

Entry permission will be issued for the three festival days. Fees for vessel entry stay and passengers will be collected at the entry points before permits are granted.

Applicants must submit copies of their national ID cards, and each permit will specify the chosen route.Pilgrims have been asked to begin their journey during low tide on November 3 and to travel only during daytime hours. 

All vessels must report to the control room at Alorkol and carry sufficient life jackets. Stopping outside designated checkpoints will not be allowed.

Carrying or using firearms, explosives, deer traps, axes, or saws is strictly prohibited, and offenders will face legal action. 

The use of single-use plastic items, including bottles, plates, cups and spoons has also been banned. Loudspeakers, fireworks and any form of noise pollution are similarly restricted.

The Forest Department has urged all pilgrims and visitors to follow the safety and environmental rules to ensure a peaceful and eco-friendly celebration of Rash Purnima Puja (The Holy Bath).

Topics:

Sundarbans
