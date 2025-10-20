Gas cylinder leak sparks fire, 7 businesses destroyed in Chandpur

A fire broke out in Bagadi, Chandpur, caused by a gas cylinder leak at a food hotel, destroying the goods of seven businesses.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Monday around 7:30am near the Bagadi Chourasta bridge on the Chandpur-Raipur road, confirmed Senior Station Officer Mohammad Shanowar Hossain of Chandpur North Fire Station.

The affected businesses included Saeed Gazi’s grocery shop, Khokon Raja’s food hotel, Radha Krishna’s salon, Md Rashed’s computer shop, Tanmul Islam’s mobile servicing shop and Sakib Alam’s computer and stationery store. All shops were made of tin.

Sakib Alam, one of the affected business owners, said two computers and a photocopy machine in his shop were completely destroyed by the fire.

Tanmul Islam reported that his shop lost two computers, a photocopy machine, and an IPS, leaving nothing salvageable.

Local residents Khalil Mizi, Telu Gazi, and CNG operator Sekandar Gazi said the fire reportedly started around 7:30am from a gas cylinder at Khokon Raja’s hotel.

At the time, many people were inside the hotel, but everyone evacuated safely.

The fire then spread to nearby shops. The fire service was informed and arrived at the scene around 8:15am, managing to bring the fire under control by approximately 9am.

Senior Station Officer Mohammad Shanowar Hossain stated: “We received the fire report at 8 am and reached the scene by 8:15am. The fire was controlled within 10 minutes and completely extinguished by 9:15am.”

He added: “According to locals, the fire originated from a gas cylinder leak at the food hotel. The estimated loss is approximately BDT 900,000. A thorough investigation will determine the exact extent of the damage.”