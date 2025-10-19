Sunday, October 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka Metro extends operation hours by one hour

Besides the extended hours, DMTCL said it plans to increase the number of daily trips within a month

An aerial view of metro rail in the Bangla Motor area of Dhaka. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 02:28 PM

The metro rail has extended its operation hours by one hour from Sunday, with trains now running half an hour earlier in the morning and half an hour later at night.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the first metro trip will now begin at 6:30am instead of 7:10am, while the last trip will depart at 10:10pm instead of 9:40pm.

On Fridays, the weekly holiday, metro services will start at 2:30pm instead of 3pm.

DMTCL announced the decision to extend the operation hours last Wednesday, and the new schedule took effect on Sunday.

Besides the extended hours, DMTCL said it plans to increase the number of daily trips within a month.

Currently, more than 4,00,000 passengers commute daily on the Uttara-Motijheel route, which operates with 24 train sets—each comprising six coaches. Of these, 12 sets are currently in service throughout the day.

Once the number of trips is increased, 19 sets will be operated simultaneously, which is expected to raise the daily passenger count to over 5,00,000, according to DMTCL estimates.

Topics:

Dhaka Metro RailDhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL)
