Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Smuggled goods worth Tk2.5cr seized in Comilla

BGB seizes large haul of Indian sarees, cosmetics, food and fireworks

Photo: BSS
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 11:07 PM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized huge Indian smuggled goods worth Tk2.5 crore during a drive in the border areas of Comilla and Brahmanbaria. 

A BGB team from Sultanpur BGB-60 Battalion conducted a special drive in Akhaura and Kasba border areas of Brahmanbaria and Brahmanpara and Burichang upazilas of Cumilla and seized the smuggled goods worth Tk2.5 crore, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Ziaur Rahman, commander of Sultanpur BGB-60 Battalion this afternoon. 

During the drive, the BGB team seized a large quantity of high-quality Indian sarees, cosmetics, food items and fireworks.

Captain Ziaur Rahman said that the intelligence activities of BGB are always continuing at the highest level to maintain security at the border and prevent smuggling.

Topics:

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
Read More

430 BGB platoons providing security at 2,857 puja mandaps

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man three days after death

BSF hands over 14 Bangladeshis to BGB in Satkhira

BSF DG: Illegally entering Bangladeshis handed over to BGB respectfully

Indian delegation in Dhaka for BGB-BSF DG-level border conference

Latest News

5 more witnesses testify in 3 cases against Hasina, 46 others

Man held for stealing OMS flour 

76 fishermen held in Chandpur, Munshiganj 

BNP to sign national July charter with note of dissents, says Salahuddin

Gangachara bans cattle slaughter without clearance to curb anthrax

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x