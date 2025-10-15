Smuggled goods worth Tk2.5cr seized in Comilla

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized huge Indian smuggled goods worth Tk2.5 crore during a drive in the border areas of Comilla and Brahmanbaria.

A BGB team from Sultanpur BGB-60 Battalion conducted a special drive in Akhaura and Kasba border areas of Brahmanbaria and Brahmanpara and Burichang upazilas of Cumilla and seized the smuggled goods worth Tk2.5 crore, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Ziaur Rahman, commander of Sultanpur BGB-60 Battalion this afternoon.

During the drive, the BGB team seized a large quantity of high-quality Indian sarees, cosmetics, food items and fireworks.

Captain Ziaur Rahman said that the intelligence activities of BGB are always continuing at the highest level to maintain security at the border and prevent smuggling.