Man held for stealing OMS flour 

A joint forces team arrested a man for allegedly attempting to divert government-subsidized flour under the Open Market Sale (OMS) program, meant for low-income people, in Terokhada upazila of Khulna district.

The arrestee, identified as Hamim Billah, 40, is the elder brother of Shafique Billah, the authorized OMS dealer of Messrs Nasima Enterprise.

He was detained on Tuesday night during a joint drive at Katenga Bazar while repackaging OMS flour for illegal sale in the open market, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, joint forces team conducted a drive and arrested Hamim Billah while he was transferring government-packaged OMS flour into different sacks. Four sacks of flour were seized from the spot. However, dealer Shafique Billah managed to flee, said Mehedi Hasan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Terokhada Police Station.

Following the incident, Upazila Food Control Officer Purbi Rani Bala filed a case with Terokhada police station.

She informed that dealer Shafique Billah had been suffering from dengue, and his brother Hamim was temporarily managing the OMS operations in his absence.

"We found clear evidence that OMS flour was being diverted and repackaged for open market sale," she said.

The Department of Food has confirmed that legal action will be taken against all those involved in the misappropriation of government-subsidized food grains.