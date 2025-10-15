Panchagarh’s olive market: Farmers reap Tk20 lakh in daily trade

The Debdaru Tola olive market in Panchagarh's Debiganj upazila is currently a booming center for the northern region's rural economy.

Thanks to the exceptional size, quality, and taste of the local produce, this market, recognized as the country’s largest olive hub, registers an astonishing average daily trade of approximately Tk20 lakh during the harvest season.

The high-volume trade occurs from September through December, with daily transactions ranging between 50 to 100 tons of olives. The fruit is sold at wholesale rates ranging from Tk15 to Tk40 per kilogram, depending on its variety and grade. Excellent road and rail connectivity has made this market a magnet for traders from across the nation.

The most compelling aspect of this market is the success of the local growers. Farmers report that olive cultivation is less demanding in terms of labor and capital compared to other crops, making it a highly profitable venture.

Mizanur Rahman, an olive orchard owner in Debiganj, shared his 11 years of experience: "I make a good profit every year. As olive cultivation requires less investment, hard work, and attention, it’s significantly easier to pursue than other crops."

The profitability is clear through specific farm-level sales. Samsul Haque, a grower from Ramganj Bilasi village, proudly said: "I sold my olive orchard for Tk3 lakh this year." Similarly, Ajgar Ali, who owns just eight olive trees in his orchard, managed to earn Tk1.5 lakh from his produce this season. These figures underscore the fruit's immense economic potential.

The local growers benefit from a highly organized, hassle-free business model. Long before the harvest, large traders from distant districts purchase the orchards outright by providing advance security money (jamanat). They then handle the harvesting and distribution, saving the farmers time and effort.

Alamgir Hossain, a trader who travels from afar to buy, explained the demand: "The quality and the taste of olive grown in this area is much better than in other areas. I come here twice a month to buy a large volume of olives for distribution to other districts."

Furthermore, nearly a thousand small traders also participate, collecting fruit from various gardens and selling it to the larger buyers at the hub.

Md Abdul Matin, the deputy director of the District Agricultural Extension Department (DAE), confirmed that the district’s soil and climate are appropriate for olive cultivation. He noted the increasing tendency among growers to establish new orchards due to the high demand and good prices.

The DAE is providing quality saplings and increasing monitoring for olives, alongside other high-value crops like dragon fruit and citrus fruits.

While he acknowledged that brick kiln smoke slightly hampered the yield this year, he remains optimistic.