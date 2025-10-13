Monday, October 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Gazipur factory workers protest over nine-point demand

They are pressing for timely pay, full medical benefits, and protection against unfair dismissal

Map of Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 04:14 PM

Workers of Synthetic Fibers Ltd in Gazipur staged a demonstration on Monday morning, demanding resolution of a nine-point charter of grievances.

The protest began around 8:30am at the main gate of the factory, located in the Konabari BSCIC industrial area.

According to the workers, the protest was triggered by the factory management’s failure to respond to their previously submitted demands.

These include timely payment of monthly wages within seven to ten working days of the following month, retention of attendance bonuses during medical leave, and approval of medical leave exclusively by doctors appointed at the factory’s health center.

Additional demands include ensuring the availability of essential medicines at the medical facility, a minimum night allowance of Tk150, disbursement of accrued leave payments in January, permission to use basic button phones for safety, immediate settlement of service benefits for resigning workers, and protection against arbitrary termination.

In cases of dismissal, workers are seeking payment of current month’s salary along with three months and thirteen days’ compensation and other dues.

Aurangzeb Khan, administrative officer of Synthetic Fibers Ltd, stated that salaries for September would be disbursed by noon on October 16.

“Other demands will be addressed gradually,” he added.

Inspector Morshed Zaman of Gazipur Industrial Police-2 (Konabari Zone) confirmed that workers had gathered peacefully to press their demands.

“Discussions are underway with the factory management to reach a resolution,” he said.

 

Topics:

GazipurProtest
