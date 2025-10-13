Protesters block Tangail-Jamuna highway demanding to keep Tangail under Dhaka division

The people of Tangail took to the streets on Monday, demanding that the district remain part of Dhaka Division instead of being included in Mymensingh Division.

At around 11:30am on Monday, students and locals blocked the Jamuna Bridge roundabout area of the Dhaka–Tangail–Jamuna Bridge highway in Tangail to press their demand.

As a result, all traffic movement on this road had been halted. Passengers had fallen into suffering due to this.3

A proposal to exclude Tangail District from Dhaka Division and include it in Mymensingh Division circulated on social media. This led to unrest among Tangail’s students and locals. They called for a highway blockade demanding that Tangail District remain in Dhaka Division.

Following assurances from the administration, the protesters lifted the blockade at around 12:15pm.

The protesters said: “Previously, we also staged a movement in 2015. This time as well, we have taken to the streets demanding that Tangail remain in Dhaka Division. We hope the government will keep Tangail District in Dhaka Division.”

Bhuyanpur Upazila Executive Officer Mahbub Hasan said: “We also agree with their demand. However, we have not received any notification regarding the transfer of Tangail to the Dhaka Division.”

Bhuyanpur Police Station OC Rezaul Karim said: “They conducted their program peacefully. They did not cause any disorder. Following our assurance, they lifted the blockade.”