Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

4 held with huge drugs in 3 northern districts

The arrested persons, along with the seized drugs and other evidence, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members seize 732 bottles of ESKuf syrup and 100 Tapentadol tablets and arrest four alleged drug dealers during separate anti-narcotics drives in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, and Dinajpur districts on Friday, October 10, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 12:37 AM

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate raids, has seized 732 bottles of ESKuf and 100 pieces of Tapentadol tablets and arrested four alleged drug dealers from three northern districts.

On a tip-off, a team of RAB-13's Rangpur Sadar Company conducted a raid at Saptibari Bazar under Aditmari Police Station of Lalmonirhat District, seized 266 bottles of ESKuf and a motorcycle, and arrested a man at 11:30 am on Friday, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

The arrestee was identified as Md Mahabub Alam, 40, son of Md Abdul Sobhan of village Amjhol under Hatibandha Police Station of Lalmonirhat.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a team of RAB-13's Sadar Company conducted a raid at Paschim Anantapur village under Phulbari Police Station of Kurigram District, seized 466 bottles of ESKuf, and arrested two persons in this connection at 2:10 pm.

The arrestees were identified as Md Zaidul Haque, 42, son of late Abul Kashem, and Most Khadija Begum, 35, wife of Md Zaidul Haque, both residents of Paschim Anantapur village under Phulbari Police Station.

Earlier, a team of RAB-13's Crime Prevention Company (CPC-1) from Dinajpur Camp conducted a raid and arrested Rayyan Hossain, 30, son of late Shahidul Islam of Pak-Paharpur under Kotwali Police Station of Dinajpur, along with 100 pieces of Tapentadol tablets.

The arrested persons, along with the seized drugs and other evidence, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action, the release added.

Topics:

DrugsKurigramLalmonirhat
Read More

Couple killed by lightning strike in Kurigram

2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

BSF assaults two Bangladeshis and takes away their cows in Lalmonirhat

Indian drugs seized in Satkhira

Felani’s brother joins BGB

Dangerous crossing: Kurigram villagers plead for permanent bridge

Latest News

Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup return in easy win over Israel

Miraz rues abysmal batting for series defeat

Bangladesh suffer crushing defeat to Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Inflation climbs, investment stalls as economy falters

Sciver-Brunt, Ecclestone power England to summit of Women's World Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x