4 held with huge drugs in 3 northern districts

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate raids, has seized 732 bottles of ESKuf and 100 pieces of Tapentadol tablets and arrested four alleged drug dealers from three northern districts.

On a tip-off, a team of RAB-13's Rangpur Sadar Company conducted a raid at Saptibari Bazar under Aditmari Police Station of Lalmonirhat District, seized 266 bottles of ESKuf and a motorcycle, and arrested a man at 11:30 am on Friday, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

The arrestee was identified as Md Mahabub Alam, 40, son of Md Abdul Sobhan of village Amjhol under Hatibandha Police Station of Lalmonirhat.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a team of RAB-13's Sadar Company conducted a raid at Paschim Anantapur village under Phulbari Police Station of Kurigram District, seized 466 bottles of ESKuf, and arrested two persons in this connection at 2:10 pm.

The arrestees were identified as Md Zaidul Haque, 42, son of late Abul Kashem, and Most Khadija Begum, 35, wife of Md Zaidul Haque, both residents of Paschim Anantapur village under Phulbari Police Station.

Earlier, a team of RAB-13's Crime Prevention Company (CPC-1) from Dinajpur Camp conducted a raid and arrested Rayyan Hossain, 30, son of late Shahidul Islam of Pak-Paharpur under Kotwali Police Station of Dinajpur, along with 100 pieces of Tapentadol tablets.

The arrested persons, along with the seized drugs and other evidence, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action, the release added.