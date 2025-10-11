Sust revokes expulsion of 25 students following campus protests

The Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) authorities have withdrawn the expulsion order of 25 students who were punished over ragging allegations.

The decision came following continuous protests and a class and exam boycott by students.

A notice signed by the university registrar on Saturday said: “Based on discussions between department heads and students, and following relevant recommendations, the decision to expel the students has been withdrawn. The matter will be placed before the next syndicate meeting for information.”

Earlier, at its 237th meeting on September 25, the university syndicate expelled 25 students from the Economics and Statistics departments.

Protesting the decision, students boycotted classes and exams, saying the issue had been resolved a year ago but the administration unfairly enforced the punishment.