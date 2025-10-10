Cox’s Bazar launches its first plastic recycling plant to turn waste into resources

With the aim of transforming single-use plastic waste into valuable resources, the first municipal plastic recycling plant in Cox’s Bazar has officially begun operations.

At the inauguration of the facility, established in Mithaichori of Ramu upazila, the invited guests hailed the initiative as a milestone for sustainable waste management in Cox’s Bazar.

The plant was inaugurated on Thursday, by Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Also present at the occasion were Bushra Nishat, environmental specialist, World Bank; Maysson Sallam, technical adviser - Medical Waste, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS); Nizam Uddin Ahmed, administrator, Cox’s Bazar Municipality; Ibne Mayaz Pramanik, executive engineer, Department of Public Health Engineering; Jamir Uddin, director of the Department of Environment; Md Liakath Ali, director of the Climate Change Program, Urban Development Program and Disaster Risk Management Program at Brac; and Rezaul Karim, associate director and office in-charge (OIC), Humanitarian Crisis Management Program (HCMP), Brac.

Cox’s Bazar, a leading tourist destination that also supports a large displaced Rohingya population, faces mounting pressure from plastic waste every day.

Surveys have found that around 34 tons of plastic waste are discarded across the city daily. A significant portion of this comprises single-use plastic or polythene, packaging materials, polypropylene and thin polythene film — items that are particularly difficult to recycle and generally have no market value.

This recycling plant in Cox’s Bazar converts such waste into recycled plastic lumber, sheets and pellets.

These materials are then used to produce a variety of items, including eco-friendly, durable, and aesthetically designed sofas, benches and sturdy pillars.

Inaugurating the plant, Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, additional secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, commented that the initiative represents a unique example of sustainable waste management.

He noted that, while it plays a significant role in environmental protection, it is also creating employment opportunities for women and local communities.

He expressed optimism that similar initiatives would be adopted across the country in the near future.

Maysson Sallam, technical adviser - Medical Waste, UNOPS commented that it stands as a model for how public and private partnerships can turn environmental challenges into opportunities for innovation and impact.

She added that UNOPS remains committed to advancing sustainable waste management solutions that support women and communities, build resilience and move Bangladesh closer to a plastic-pollution-free future.

Md Liakath Ali, director of the Climate Change Program, Urban Development Program and Disaster Risk Management Program at Brac said that under the Plastic-Free Rivers and Seas for South Asia (PLEASE) project, Brac has long been working towards making Cox’s Bazar free from plastic pollution.

As part of this effort and in collaboration with Cox’s Bazar Municipality, the recycling plant has been established.

He highlighted that employment opportunities will be created for a wide range of people — from plastic waste collectors and those involved in selling the waste, to factory workers and vendors of the manufactured products — collectively benefiting a large segment of the population.

Ibne Mayaz Pramanik, executive engineer at the Department of Public Health Engineering, stated that, alongside the recycling plant, construction work is underway to establish facilities for solid and faecal waste management, with plans to introduce medical waste management in the future.

The recycling plant has been established under the PLEASE project, implemented by the South Asia Co-operative Environment Program (SACEP) with support from the World Bank and UNOPS.

In Cox’s Bazar, the project is being implemented by Brac in collaboration with the Cox’s Bazar Municipality.

Covering an area of 5,280 square feet, the facility is capable of processing up to 200kg of plastic waste per hour.

To ensure environmentally friendly, safe and uninterrupted operations, it is equipped with an Effluent Treatment Plant (2,000 litres/day), a solar power generation system, a fire safety system, an electric substation and 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

The plant is expected to create employment opportunities while supporting women waste recyclers.

It will contribute to reducing plastic pollution in canals, wetlands, and coastal areas, helping to protect and restore environmental balance.