Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gunfire from Myanmar injures Rohingya man in Ukhiya

The exchange of fire, believed to be between the Arakan Army and Arsa, continued for more than three hours

File image of a Bangladeshi village near Myanmar border. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 09:47 AM

A Rohingya man was shot and injured by a bullet fired from Myanmar as heavy gunfire broke out across the Rahmatbil border in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, late Thursday night.

The exchange of fire, believed to be between the Arakan Army and the Rohingya armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), continued for more than three hours, spreading panic among border residents.

The injured, identified as Md Yaser, is a resident of Camp 12 in Ukhiya. Local representatives confirmed that the sound of gunfire was heard from 11pm until around 2:30am from across the Palongkhali border area.

Ukhiya’s Palongkhali Union Parishad Chairman, Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, said residents on the Bangladeshi side spent a sleepless night in fear as the gunfire echoed from across the border.

“Intense fighting broke out between the Arakan Army and Rohingya armed groups on the Myanmar side. A Rohingya youth in the camp was hit by a stray bullet from across the border,” he said.

Following the incident, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed and remain on high alert along the border to prevent any spillover of the violence.

Topics:

RohingyaArakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)Bangladesh-Myanmar RelationsArakan ArmyBorder tension
Read More

Rohingya photographers denounce Shahidul Alam’s abduction by Israeli forces

Bangladesh seeks further US tariff reductions

UK pledges to work with Bangladesh for Rohingya stability, hope

BGB refutes Arakan Army allegations, calls them ‘propaganda’

Yunus: Without education, refugee youth risk radicalization

MSF: Rohingya face despair amid violence, aid cuts, uncertain future

Latest News

Rohingya photographers denounce Shahidul Alam’s abduction by Israeli forces

Dhaka’s air turns ‘unhealthy’ Friday morning

Turkey steps in to help free Shahidul Alam from Israel

Visa hurdles derail higher education dreams for Bangladeshi students

BNP streamlines nominations with single-seat, single-family policy

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x