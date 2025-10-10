Gunfire from Myanmar injures Rohingya man in Ukhiya

A Rohingya man was shot and injured by a bullet fired from Myanmar as heavy gunfire broke out across the Rahmatbil border in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, late Thursday night.

The exchange of fire, believed to be between the Arakan Army and the Rohingya armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), continued for more than three hours, spreading panic among border residents.

The injured, identified as Md Yaser, is a resident of Camp 12 in Ukhiya. Local representatives confirmed that the sound of gunfire was heard from 11pm until around 2:30am from across the Palongkhali border area.

Ukhiya’s Palongkhali Union Parishad Chairman, Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, said residents on the Bangladeshi side spent a sleepless night in fear as the gunfire echoed from across the border.

“Intense fighting broke out between the Arakan Army and Rohingya armed groups on the Myanmar side. A Rohingya youth in the camp was hit by a stray bullet from across the border,” he said.

Following the incident, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed and remain on high alert along the border to prevent any spillover of the violence.