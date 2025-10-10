Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Touchstone statue worth 1.5C seized in Rajshahi

No one could be arrested in this incident

Border Guard Bangladesh personnel seize a rare 156-kg touchstone statue worth Tk1.56 crore during a special operation near the Bagha border in Rajshahi district on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 01:48 AM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on Tuesday seized a rare touchstone statue weighing 156 kg from the Bagha border of Rajshahi district.

A special patrol team BGB led by Acting Adjutant Assistant Director Md Sohag Milon conducted a special operation in the Pakuria area of ​​Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi, approximately 8 kilometers inside Bangladesh from the zero line of the border and recovered the statue. The estimated value of the recovered statue is Tk1.56 crore, said a press release.

In this regard, the Rajshahi Battalion (1 BGB) Adjutant Assistant Director Md Sohag Milon said the operation was conducted based on secret information. At that time, sensing the presence of BGB, they left the statue. No one could be arrested in this incident. 

Topics:

RajshahiBGB
Read More

World Postal Day observed in Rajshahi

Media urged to ensure success of typhoid vaccination campaign 

Early winter vegetable yield brings cheer to Rajshahi farmers

Bus services in 3 dists resume after 4 days strike

Four children drown in separate drowning incidents in Rajshahi

One dead, two missing in Rajshahi boat capsize

Latest News

Over 10 lakh children to receive typhoid vaccine in Tangail

Banned ilish catching nets seized in Pirojpur

EIR project helps produce 2.62-lakh tons of additional paddy in Rangpur

World Postal Day observed in Rajshahi

IFIC Bank hosts ‘Managers’ Meet’ in Khulna

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x