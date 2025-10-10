Touchstone statue worth 1.5C seized in Rajshahi

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on Tuesday seized a rare touchstone statue weighing 156 kg from the Bagha border of Rajshahi district.

A special patrol team BGB led by Acting Adjutant Assistant Director Md Sohag Milon conducted a special operation in the Pakuria area of ​​Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi, approximately 8 kilometers inside Bangladesh from the zero line of the border and recovered the statue. The estimated value of the recovered statue is Tk1.56 crore, said a press release.

In this regard, the Rajshahi Battalion (1 BGB) Adjutant Assistant Director Md Sohag Milon said the operation was conducted based on secret information. At that time, sensing the presence of BGB, they left the statue. No one could be arrested in this incident.