Three killed in Chittagong motorcycle accidents

Three people, including two motorcyclists and a pedestrian, were killed in separate road accidents in Chattogram on Wednesday night.

Police said the accidents took place in Halishahar area of the Faujdarhat–Port Link Road and near Akmal Ali Point in port area.

The deceased were identified as Shahriar Aziz Anik, 26, Md Sohan, 25, and a pedestrian named Shahjahan, 48.

Halishahar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Zakir Hossain said that around 11:30pm, a motorcycle lost control on the rain-slicked Faujdarhat Toll Road near Chittagong Filling Station and collided with another vehicle from behind.

The crash left Shahriar and Sohan dead on the spot. Their bodies were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue, the OC added.

In another incident, Shahjahan died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on Ring Road near Akmal Ali Link Road under EPZ police station.

EPZ police station said the victim was walking along the roadside when the motorcycle struck him. He sustained critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The motorcyclist fled the scene, leaving the bike behind. Police later seized the vehicle.