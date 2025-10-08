Int'l Day of Older Persons observed across country 

The 35th International Day of Older Persons was observed across the country on Tuesday with due respect and enthusiasm.

In Khulna, speakers at a discussion in the district emphasized that protecting the rights of elderly people is a shared social responsibility, reports our Khulna correspondent.

Elderly citizens are not a burden to society; they are pride, the speakers said, adding that the country owes much of its progress to the contribution of the labor and wisdom of older people.

Speakers made the remarks at a meeting marking the 35th International Day of Older Persons held at the conference room of the Khulna District Social Services Office.

The theme of the day this year is "Older persons are the driving force of local and global actions: Our ambition, our well-being, and our rights."

Organized by the Social Services Office, Director of the Divisional Social Services Office Anindita Roy attended the event as the chief guest.

Officials noted that the government has strengthened the social safety net for older citizens. Elderly homes have been established in all eight divisions, and currently about 6.1 million senior citizens receive old-age allowances.

Deputy Director of the District Social Services Office Kaniz Mostafa presided over the meeting. Additional District Magistrate Dipankar Das and former Jessore Education Board Chairman Professor Md Saidul Hasan addressed the event as special guests.

To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held this morning at the deputy commissioner's conference room in Magura.

Deputy Commissioner Md Ohidul Islam was present at the meeting as the chief guest, while Md Zakir Hossain, deputy director of the District Social Services Office, was in the chair.

Civil Surgeon Md Shamim Kabir and General Secretary of the District Branch of Bangladesh Prabin Hitaishi Sangha, Md Nausher Ali, were present as special guests, along with officials from various government departments and members of senior citizens' organizations.

Before the discussion, a colorful rally started from the Collectorate Building premises and ended at the same venue after parading through the main streets of the town.

A discussion was held headed by Muhammad Jalal Uddin, president of the Prabin Hitaishi Sangha in Thakurgaon, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

To show respect to the elders, an elderly woman was awarded the title of "Mamatamoyee" and an elderly man was awarded the title of "Mamatamoyee".

In his speech as the chief guest at the event, Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Farzana emphasized on taking care of the elderly and utilizing their experience.

The International Day of Older Persons is observed on October 1 each year. On December 14, 1990 the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons as recorded in Resolution 45/106.