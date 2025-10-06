Festive mood in Bandarban as Probarana Purnima celebrations begin

The Buddhist community in Bandarban has begun celebrating one of its major religious festivals, Probarana Purnima, in a festive atmosphere. The Marma community observes the occasion as “Maha Wagyoi Poye.”

The festival, both religious and social in nature, has brought a joyous mood across the district. Observed annually, Probarana Purnima is considered a significant occasion for Buddhists worldwide.

From Monday morning, Buddhist monasteries across Bandarban have been decorated with national and religious flags. Devotees are taking part in sermons, donating food and money to monks, offering flowers, and receiving the Eight Precepts. Special prayers are also being held for the welfare of all beings, with men and women gathering to seek peace, happiness, and family well-being.

Lay devotees are lighting candles and incense sticks and offering choaing (various foods) to monks. On this occasion, Venerable Dr Subannalangkara Mahathera, Chief Abbot of Ujani Para Maha Buddhist Monastery; Venerable U: Ketu Mahathera, Chief Abbot of Rajguru Buddhist Monastery; and Resident Monk Venerable Nandashree Bhikkhu are delivering sermons and administering the Five and Eight Precepts.

In the evening, a chariot procession will be pulled from the Old Rajbari, paraded along the main roads, and taken to Rajguru Buddhist Monastery and Ujani Para Maha Buddhist Monastery. Later at night, festivities will include releasing sky lanterns, hosting pitha feasts in homes, and other events. The celebrations will conclude Tuesday night (Oct 7) with a neighbourhood procession and immersion of the chariot in the Sangu River.

Festival Celebration Committee President Chonumong Marma said this year’s programme features the Mangal Rathjatra (Auspicious Chariot Procession), lighting of a thousand lamps, pitha festival, sky lantern release, Five Precepts ceremony, and cultural events.

Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah Kawser said security has been tightened across the district’s seven upazilas. He added that Bandarban has been placed under a comprehensive security blanket, with additional law enforcement personnel deployed in both uniform and plainclothes.