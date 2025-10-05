Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

22 bhories of gold looted from Manikganj shop, owner assaulted

Police is investigating the incident and drives are on to arrest the suspects

Manikganj Map, Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 02:15 PM

Robbers looted around 22 bhories of gold from a jewelry shop in Paschim Dashra area of Manikganj sadar upazila and assaulted the jeweler late Saturday night.

Police said two robbers entered ground-floor shop ‘Abhi Alankar’ in Pandav Bhaban around 12:15am.

They threatened jeweler Shuvo Das placing a sharp weapon on his neck and looted gold jewelry worth around Tk36 lakh breaking a locker.

When Shuvo tried to resist, the robbers stabbed him with the weapon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to Manikganj sadar hospital.

Additional superintendent of police and officials from the police station concerned visited the scene and started an investigation.

Officer-in-charge of Manikganj sadar police station SM Aman Ullah said they are investigating the incident and drives are on to arrest the suspects.

Topics:

Manikganj
Read More

2 killed in motorcycle accident in Manikganj

Traditional boat race held on Kaliganga in Manikganj

Manikganj highway crash leaves one dead

Eid holidaymakers rush back to Dhaka, terminals see heavy passenger pressure

Rizvi: Land grabbers must face justice

District administration to assist in rebuilding Manabendra Ghosh's home

Latest News

Landslides and floods kill 42 in Nepal

Chief prosecutor: Formal investigation into Awami League trial to begin soon

UK trade envoy in Dhaka to bolster economic, trade ties

Youth’s body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake

Human chain demands cancellation of ‘illegal recruitment’ at Islami Bank

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x