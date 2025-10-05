22 bhories of gold looted from Manikganj shop, owner assaulted

Robbers looted around 22 bhories of gold from a jewelry shop in Paschim Dashra area of Manikganj sadar upazila and assaulted the jeweler late Saturday night.

Police said two robbers entered ground-floor shop ‘Abhi Alankar’ in Pandav Bhaban around 12:15am.

They threatened jeweler Shuvo Das placing a sharp weapon on his neck and looted gold jewelry worth around Tk36 lakh breaking a locker.

When Shuvo tried to resist, the robbers stabbed him with the weapon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to Manikganj sadar hospital.

Additional superintendent of police and officials from the police station concerned visited the scene and started an investigation.

Officer-in-charge of Manikganj sadar police station SM Aman Ullah said they are investigating the incident and drives are on to arrest the suspects.