Fire breaks out at Guimara market in Khagrachhari

The estimated damage has been assessed at Tk50-60 lakh

A devastating fire engulfs 19 shops at Jaliapara market in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari early Sunday, October 5, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 10:42 AM

A devastating fire broke out at Jaliapara market in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari around 2am on Sunday.

Within moments, the blaze spread to 19 shops. Local residents, along with members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), army personnel and the fire service, launched a joint operation to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control at around 3am through their combined efforts.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have originated from a vehicle workshop in the market. However, authorities have not ruled out other possible causes, including an electrical short circuit, a mosquito coil, or a cigarette fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The estimated damage has been assessed at Tk50-60 lakh.

Guimara police station Officer-in-Charge Enamul Hossain confirmed the information.

Topics:

Fire AccidentKhagrachhari
