Madrasa director accused of raping 9-year-old student in Thakurgaon

A madrasa director in Thakurgaon has been accused of raping a nine-year-old student, sparking outrage among locals.

The accused, Hafez Abu Taleb, 40, is the director of Darut Taqwa Kholeshatun Nesa Mohila Hafezia Madrasa of Ruhea police station of the Sadar upazila.

The incident prompted outrage, with residents demanding his arrest and maximum punishment.

According to the FIR, the alleged crime took place on the night of September 20 at the madrasa in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. The accused allegedly lured the student out of her classroom, took her to the kitchen area, and raped her. The victim disclosed the incident to her family after becoming ill.

The victim's mother, speaking at a protest, tearfully expressed her despair: "That monster has ruined my daughter's life. We are poor people; we sent her to the madrasa for religious education. I only want to see that rogue hanged in front of my child."

In immediate response, agitated locals formed a human chain and staged a protest march in the area. Habibur Rahman, a local resident, said: "When a director of a religious institution commits such a despicable crime, where can we look for the safety of our children? We urge the administration to promptly arrest the rapist Abu Taleb and ensure exemplary punishment."

The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rouf of Ruhea police station, confirmed that legal proceedings have begun. The victim’s statement has been recorded and a medical examination completed.

SI Rouf assured the public that the matter is under investigation and a full-scale operation is underway to arrest the accused rapist.

Efforts to reach the accused for comment were unsuccessful, and his current whereabouts remained unknown.