Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Coast Guard rescues four fishermen from Sundarbans gang hideout

The rescued fishermen told officials they had been tortured for ransom during their captivity

The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from the hideout of the notorious Sundarbans gang led by Jahangir. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 05:47 PM

Members of the Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from the hideout of the notorious Sundarbans gang led by Jahangir, recovering weapons and ammunition in an operation early Friday.

The rescue took place around 5am in the Arbauani canal area near the Shibsa river. The fishermen had been held hostage for 10 days.

The rescued are Md Mofizul Islam, 42, and Md Habibur Rahman, 37, from Koyra, Khulna; Md Habibur, 35, from Dakop; and Shahjahan Gazi, 40, from Shyamnagar, Satkhira.

Lieutenant Commander Siam-ul-Haq, Coast Guard media officer, said intelligence reports indicated Jahangir’s gang had taken several fishermen hostage in the area. Based on this, teams from Coast Guard Base Mongla and Outpost Nolian launched the operation.

The Coast Guard fired blank shots to demand surrender, prompting the gang to abandon their boat and flee into the forest, leaving the hostages behind. A single-barrel gun, two air guns, and three rounds of ammunition were seized from the boat.

The fishermen later told officials they had been tortured for ransom during their captivity. Legal procedures regarding the rescued fishermen and the seized arms are underway.

Lt Commander Haq said the Coast Guard will continue operations to keep the Sundarbans free of criminal activities.

Topics:

SundarbansBangladesh Coast Guard (BCG)
Read More

Fisherman loses life in crocodile attack in Sundarbans

Irish tourist dies of heart attack during Sundarbans tour

15-year-old swept away by river current in Sundarbans

9 fishermen rescued, 2 robbers arrested in Sundarbans

Sundarbans reopened to fishermen, tourists after three-month ban

122 fishermen held after crossing into Myanmar waters

Latest News

Body of missing fisherman washes ashore in Telnaf

Coast Guard: 39 trafficking victims rescued from Teknaf hills

Islami Bank regains control of hacked Facebook page

Rashed urges end to Jamaat-Shibir infiltration in other parties

Tourism ministry unveils new guideline to boost community-based tourism

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x