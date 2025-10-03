Friday, October 03, 2025

Underaged mother ‘kills’ 10-day old daughter in Gopalganj

Police recovered the infant's body brought the mother to the station for questioning

Map of Gopalganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 05:11 PM

A 17-year-old mother allegedly killed her 10-day-old daughter by throwing her into a pond in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj on Thursday night before attempting to take her own life.

The incident took place around 8:30pm near the Eidgaon ferry ghat area in Maddhopara, Barni union.

Police said the teenager took her daughter from her in-laws’ home and went to the spot by a battery-operated van, where she allegedly threw the infant into the pond and then jumped in. Locals who were fishing nearby rescued her with a boat, but the child was later recovered dead.

The mother was taken into custody for questioning, and a murder case was filed at Tungipara police station. The infant’s body was sent to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tungipara police station Officer-in-Charge Zahidul Islam Jahangir said the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Gopalganj
