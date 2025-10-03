Man killed by son, daughter-in-law over loan dispute in Khulna

A man was killed allegedly by his son and daughter-in-law in Bashtola Mor area in Khulna.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Liton Khan, 42.

Sonadanga model police station Officer-in-Charge Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident, saying drives are underway to arrest the accused son and his wife.

SI Hasanuzzaman said the killing took place following a dispute over money borrowed from an NGO. The son had demanded Tk15,000 from his father, but after being refused, he and his wife allegedly strangled him with a towel before attacking his neck with a sharp weapon.

The couple fled the scene, leaving the body at home, police said.