Two die as train hits motorcycle in Bogra

Two youths were killed and another sustained injuries when a train hit a motorcycle at the Chhatiangram level crossing in Adamdighi upazila of Bogra on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Toufiq Hossain, 18, son of Nayan Hossain, and Maruf Hossain, 18, son of Helal Hossain. Both were residents of Uthrail Bamonigram village under Santahar Union in Adamdighi upazila.

The injured, Rahim Uddin, 18, son of Akash Hossain from the same village, was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the three friends were heading towards Adamdighi from Chhatiangram Bazar on a motorcycle around 12:30am when the accident took place.

As they attempted to cross the railway track, a Dhaka-bound Chilahati Intercity Express train rammed the motorcycle, killing Toufiq and Maruf on the spot.

On information, a team from Santahar Railway Police Station rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and later handed them over to their respective families after completing legal formalities.

Santahar Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Habibur Rahman Habib said an unnatural death was filed regarding the matter.