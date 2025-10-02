Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in seven divisions due to a deep depression over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area during the next 48 hours commencing at 3pm on Thursday.

“Under the influence of deep depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining area and active monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office heavy rainfall warning.

Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over hilly regions of Chittagong division, it said.

Besides, temporary waterlogging may occur at places over the Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan areas.