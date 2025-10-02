Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Temporary waterlogging may hit Dhaka and Chittagong cities, with possible landslides in Chittagong’s hilly areas, says met office

Persistent rain on May 31, 2025 led to waterlogging and public inconvenience, though some were seen enjoying the weather near Dhaka University. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 06:12 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in seven divisions due to a deep depression over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area during the next 48 hours commencing at 3pm on Thursday.

“Under the influence of deep depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining area and active monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office heavy rainfall warning.

Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over hilly regions of Chittagong division, it said.

Besides, temporary waterlogging may occur at places over the Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan areas.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)heavy rainfallMet offfice
Read More

Deep depression to cross Odisha coast Thursday night

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Dhaka records highest 206mm rainfall in 24 hours

Met office predicts light to moderate rain across country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Latest News

Multiple crises crippling the private sector

Siraj takes 4-40 as India bowl out West Indies for 162 in first Test

New pay scale likely to be implemented in January

$232B gap: Bangladesh struggles to fight climate crisis amid debt, delays

Dark energy may not be constant: CASSA scientist challenges long-held cosmological assumption

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x