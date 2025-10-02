Mosque, temple share Tangail courtyard, upholding 55 years of harmony

In Nagarpur Sadar upazila of Tangail, a single courtyard has quietly stood as a symbol of religious harmony for over five decades—home to both the Ujha Thakur Central Durga Temple and the Nagarpur Chowdhury Bari Central Jame Mosque.

Established in 1932, the temple has hosted Durga Puja celebrations for 92 years.

In 1972, nearly four decades later, the mosque was built in the same courtyard, which belongs to the Chowdhury family.

Since then, for 55 uninterrupted years, Hindu and Muslim communities have worshipped side by side, maintaining a tradition of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

This year’s Durga Puja is no exception.

Rituals, chants, and the rhythmic beats of the dhak fill the temple grounds—except during prayer times at the mosque, when all sound is respectfully paused.

Microphones and speakers fall silent before Azan and resume only after prayers conclude.

Devotees from both faiths ensure this coordination without conflict, reflecting the deep-rooted spirit of communal harmony in the area.

“The temple is very close to the mosque. During Azan, we pause all activities. It’s a matter of respect,” said one temple priest.

“Hindus and Muslims live like brothers here. There has never been any incident of tension, and we hope there never will be.”

Muslim worshippers echoed the sentiment.

“We have fixed prayer times, and the temple always cooperates. After prayers, their rituals resume. There’s never been any disturbance,” said one congregant.

The Eidgah field adjacent to the mosque also shares space with the temple, and every year, large crowds gather for Durga Puja festivities.

The mosque’s imam confirmed that the temple halts its rituals during Azan, and the mosque ensures full cooperation.

Local leaders praised the enduring harmony.

“For 55 years, people of both religions have celebrated their faiths together. There has never been any dispute or communal tension,” said Habibur Rahman Hobi, general secretary of Nagarpur upazila BNP.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman described the site as a model of peaceful coexistence.

“We work to ensure the festival is celebrated safely. Law enforcement remains vigilant, and police are deployed at all puja venues across the district.”