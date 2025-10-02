Thursday, October 02, 2025

Khagrachhari violence: 1, 000 unidentified people sued in 3 cases

The cases were filed for breaching Section 144, engaging in vandalism, rioting and assaulting police

File image: Khagrachhari witnesses violent clashes as protestors and residents engaged in chasing incidents, accompanied by gunfire. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 03:02 PM

Police on Wednesday filed three separate cases against 1,000 unidentified people over the recent violence in Khagrachhari Sadar and Guimara upazilas for attacks on law enforcers and murders.

Violence flared in the hill district over the alleged rape of an indigenous schoolgirl. Three indigenous men were shot dead during the violence.

The case filed with Khagrachhari Sadar police station accused 600–700 unidentified people of breaching Section 144, engaging in vandalism, rioting and assaulting police.

Sub-Inspector Shahriar filed the case. The officer-in-charge of the police station, Abdul Baten Mridha, confirmed.

The remaining two cases were filed with the Guimara police station over a murder and attacks on police during the unrest on the same day.

Nearly 300 unidentified people were sued in the cases, said Guimara police station OC Enamul Haque Chowdhury, adding that the situation in the upazila was now under control.

Shoyon Shil, who was arrested on charges of raping the child, was produced before court on Wednesday afternoon after a six-day remand.

The Khagrachhari Senior Judicial Magistrate Court ordered him to be sent to jail, police said.

OC Baten also said that the situation in Khagrachhari became normal amid Section 144 remaining in effect.

Topics:

VandalismKhagrachhariChild RapeRiot
