Man arrested for raping 8-year-old in Gazipur

The child's mother filed a rape case

Bhojendra Sarkar was arrested for child rape in Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 03:51 PM

A vice president of a local Puja mandap in Gazipur has been arrested for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Locals handed over Puja mandap Vice President Bhojendra Sarkar, 55, to the police after they found him red-handed. He lured the child away to his house while she was playing. 

The incident occurred at around 11:30am on Wednesday, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Kashimpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.

The accused, Bhojendra Sarkar, is the son of Meghlal Sarkar of the Ashrayan project area in Surabari and the vice president of the local Puja Mandap. On Thursday, police produced him before a court in Gazipur.

Locals said the girl was playing with her friends near Bhojendra Sarkar’s house while puja was ongoing. 

After failing to find the child initially, they searched and discovered her inside the house with her mouth tied with a towel, catching Bhojendra Sarkar red-handed before handing him over to the Kashimpur police station.

Police said initial evidence of rape was found. The child was sent to the forensic department of Gazipur Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for medical examination.

On the evening of Wednesday, after the child's mother filed a rape case, the accused was officially shown arrested.

GazipurChild Rape
