Tears across border: Daughter sees father one last time at zero line

Despite the barbed-wire fence separating her marital home in Bangladesh from her birthplace in India, Mitu Mondal, 38, was able to see her father’s face one last time—thanks to the compassion and coordination of border forces from both countries.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bangladeshi relatives of Jabbar Mondal, a 75-year-old Indian citizen, were granted a rare opportunity to view his body at the zero line of the Sharsha border in Jessore.

The arrangement was made possible through a flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF), held at the company commander level near main pillar 25/6-S at the Dhanyakhola border in Sharsha upazila, said Lieutenant Colonel Saifullah Siddiqui, commanding officer of Jessore 49 BGB Battalion.

According to BGB officials, Jabbar Mondal, a resident of Banshghata village under Bagda thana in India’s North 24 Parganas district, died of old age on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the news, his Bangladeshi relatives—unable to cross the border due to lack of passports and visas—appealed to BGB for assistance.

BSF also reached out with a similar request, leading to the coordinated effort for a final viewing.

Jabbar’s elder daughter, Mitu Mondal, broke down in tears as she and her family stood at the border to pay their last respects.

Witnesses said even members of the border forces were seen wiping their eyes during the emotional moment.

After the brief farewell, the body was taken back to India for burial, while the Bangladeshi relatives returned home.

Mitu Mondal, originally from Banshghata village, now resides in Porabari village under Benapole Port police station in Jessore, following her marriage to Bablu Mondal.

“We were devastated when we heard the news of my father-in-law’s death,” Bablu Mondal said.

“Without passports or visas, we thought we’d never get to say goodbye. But after applying to the BGB camp, they gave us the chance to see him one last time. We are truly grateful.”