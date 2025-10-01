Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Keokradong reopens after 18 months

Marking the occasion, a colorful rally was brought out in Bandarban district town

Keokradong, Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 08:15 PM

The Keokradong hill tourist center in Ruma upazila of Bandarban was reopened on Wednesday for visitors, after remaining closed for 18 months due to anti-terror operations in the hill region.

Marking the occasion, a colorful rally was brought out in Bandarban district town in the morning under the initiative of the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Taleb inaugurated the rally in front of the DC's office by releasing balloons, creating a festive atmosphere. Tourist vehicles left Bandarban town for Keokradong around 9am.

Topics:

BandarbanHill
