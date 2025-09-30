Dengue claims 3 more lives; 556 hospitalized in 24hrs

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 198 this year.

During the period, 556 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 47,342 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 137 in Barisal division (out of CC), 70 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 79 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 101 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 113 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 28 in Mymensingh division (out of CC), 25 in Rajshahi division (out of CC), and 3 in Sylhet division (out of CC).

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.