Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

UP member lynched over alleged extortion in Narayanganj

Police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue

Mob violence. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 10:20 PM

A member of the local union parishad was reportedly killed in a lynch-mob attack while allegedly collecting extortion at Baliapara Bazar in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ahmed, 32, a member of No-3 ward of Brahmandi union and son of Makbul of the village.

Sohel was an activist of Awami League and he was wanted in 12-13 cases, including those of murder, extortion and robbery.

He was active under the leadership of local UP chairman Lak Mia during the Awami League tenure.

After the fall of the Awami League regime, Sohel went into hiding but recently he returned home and started collecting extortion, according to local people.

On Monday morning, Sohel, along with his three associates, went to the house of Sharif and allegedly demanded extortion.

At one stage, Sharif, with the help of local people, caught Sohel and thrashed him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The associates of Sohel, however, managed to flee the scene.

Khandaker Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Araihazar police station, said Sohel was wanted in different cases.

Local people recently set Sohel’s house on fire, said OC.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.

Topics:

Awami LeagueNarayanganjMob Lynch
Read More

2 ex-MPs, 11 Awami League leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

Sarjis: Awami League never had 20%–30% support

Travel ban: Sohel Taj sent back from airport

Chhatra League leader sent to jail over flash procession at Dhanmondi

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

Latest News

Bangladesh faces surge in child abuse, calls grow for urgent reforms

Afghan authorities cut off fibre optic connectivity indefinitely

Bus torched after running over teenager in Sirajganj

Youth electrocuted while repairing internet connection in Motijheel

New French ambassador eyes stronger Bangladesh ties

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x