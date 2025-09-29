UP member lynched over alleged extortion in Narayanganj

A member of the local union parishad was reportedly killed in a lynch-mob attack while allegedly collecting extortion at Baliapara Bazar in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ahmed, 32, a member of No-3 ward of Brahmandi union and son of Makbul of the village.

Sohel was an activist of Awami League and he was wanted in 12-13 cases, including those of murder, extortion and robbery.

He was active under the leadership of local UP chairman Lak Mia during the Awami League tenure.

After the fall of the Awami League regime, Sohel went into hiding but recently he returned home and started collecting extortion, according to local people.

On Monday morning, Sohel, along with his three associates, went to the house of Sharif and allegedly demanded extortion.

At one stage, Sharif, with the help of local people, caught Sohel and thrashed him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The associates of Sohel, however, managed to flee the scene.

Khandaker Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Araihazar police station, said Sohel was wanted in different cases.

Local people recently set Sohel’s house on fire, said OC.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.