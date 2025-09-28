470-year-old Gazni Dighi in Barisal holds tourism, economic potential

The 470-year-old historical "Gazni Dighi" in Barisal Sadar Upazila can be an attractive tourist spot with economic potential.

This historical "Gazni Dighi" located in Chanpura village of Chandpura Union of Barisal Sadar Upazila is surrounded by various curiosities of the local people.

The local people demanded that modern facilities, a tourism-friendly environment, and improved road connectivity be arranged around the Dighi.

The government administration will soon bring this Dighi under the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation and officially declare it a tourist spot.

The Gazni Pond is situated after crossing the Kirtonkhola River at the Barisal River Port Point from Charkaua Kheyaghat to Boiragir Bari Bridge, on the left side of the Nehalganj road, two kilometers to the right in front of Dhopa Bari.

The shrine of Batash Fakir stands on the west side of the pond, where devotees and visitors almost every day including an annual ceremony, visit the site.

History says that Boiram Khan, the guardian of Mughal Emperor Akbar, excavated it in 1550 AD.

At that time, Sufi saint Gazni Shah, who used to meditate on the banks of the pond, settled in Chandpura to spread Islam.

The pond is known as "Gazni's Pond" is spread over 25 acres of land. The water body of the pond covers 11.70 acres of this land. It is known from history that the Mughals dug this pond to supply pure drinking water for the local people.

Several thousand workers dug this pond for a long time. Even today, the banks of this pond are about 25-30 feet high.

A local named Abdur Rashid alleged that for a long time, some vested interest corners have been trying to usurp this lake, like a vast pond.

Some are making fake documents in their own names, while others are creating complications in government ownership by filing lawsuits. Many have even started living permanently by building houses on the western and northern banks of the lake.

A person named Mahmud Hossain said illegal fishing, cutting trees in the dark of night, gambling, selling and consuming drugs, and harassing visitors; all of this has created a kind of anarchy around the lake.

Even after independence, a grand Gazni Fair was held here, where various events, including horse racing, were held.

But in 1991, the fair was closed after a murder centered on gambling. Then-president Ziaur Rahman took the initiative to renovate it in 1977 by irrigating water using 12 pumps.

Later, during the rule of coalition government in 2006, an aid agency, through the district administration, cleaned the dirt, mud, and garbage of this pond and brought it back under the scope of fish farming.

The encroachment

However, since it was abandoned for a long time, and when the Awami League came to power, land grabbers started encroaching on it.

According to locals, about 27 residential houses have been built on the eastern and southern banks of the pond.

The Dighi, which once attracted hundreds of people, has now become a haven for illegal encroachment and criminals.

So that the beauty of the banks of the pond has been damaged, and the soil on the wide banks has been dug up and weakened.

Resident Abul Sharif said: "Gazni fair used to be held here every year, but now its heritage is being destroyed due to encroachment and criminal activities around the Dighi."

Resident Shahjahan Mallick alleged: "The southern and eastern banks of the Dighi have been encroached. No one is taking care of it. If action is not taken now, the heritage will be completely lost."

Advocate Nazrul Islam Khan Rajon, president of the Barisal Divisional Development and Welfare Protection Committee, said: "This Dighi needs to be protected from the land grabbers of Awami League."

A group is now trying to occupy the entire Dighi by cutting down trees and building houses on the banks of the Dighi, Rajon said.

Arifur Rahman, custodian of the Department of Archaeology, Barisal Divisional Museum, said: “The nearly five-hundred-year-old Gazni Dighi of Chandpura Union is a priceless monument of our history and heritage.

This Dighi is not only a testimony of the past, but it can be developed as a potential tourist center through proper conservation and management, said the museum official.

Barisal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iqbal Hasan said: "We want to highlight all the historical structures and heritage under the guidance of the deputy commissioner. We want to decorate Gazni Dighi with a combination of tourism and history."

Earlier, several benches have been installed on the north and south sides of the Dighi for visitors through the Upazila administration in the past.

For the flow of water on the two sides of the Dighi, there are plans to build two suspension bridges, the UNO told.

Barisal Deputy Commissioner Delwar Hossain said: "I have heard about the place. I will visit the place very soon and take necessary initiatives."