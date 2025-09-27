Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Section 144 imposed indefinitely in Khagrachhari

  • Order effective from 2pm Saturday until further notice
  • Police brought tense situation under control in Khagrachhari
     
Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 03:57 PM

District Commissioner and District Magistrate ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandaker has imposed Section 144 indefinitely in Khagrachhari Municipality and the surrounding areas of the Sadar upazila.

The order took effect from 2pm Saturday, until further notice.

The directive stated that legal action will be taken against those who violate the order.

Meanwhile, a dawn-to-dusk road blockade is being enforced in the district in protest of the rape of a student.

The blockade has been marked by vandalism, arson, and clashes, police superintendent Md Arefin Jewel said.

Blockaders set tires and trees on fire on roads in different parts of the district and vandalized battery-run rickshaws along with other vehicles.

In Khagrachhari’s Alutila rehabilitation area, protesters vandalized an ambulance transporting a corpse coming from Chittagong and assaulted the driver.

Around 1pm, clashes broke out between agitated hill people and Bengalis near Khagrachhari Government College and the upazila parishad area.

Police later brought the situation under control. Reports say the overall atmosphere in the district remains tense.

Meanwhile, the army and police have been working to bring back tourists stranded in Sajek due to the blockade.

As of the latest update, over a hundred tourists were escorted by the army to Khagrachhari town via Dighinala upazila.

Arrangements will be made to send them to their respective destinations, said District Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam.

Topics:

ChittagongKhagrachhariSection 144 imposed
Dhaka Tribune

