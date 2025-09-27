Supradip Chakma calls for harmony among all religions, ethnicities, communities 

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Ambassador (Retd) Supradip Chakma has said that harmony is not just a word but a guiding principle that nurtures peace and goodwill in society, urging people of all religions, ethnicities, and communities to uphold mutual respect, tolerance, and humanitarian values.

The adviser made the call last night while addressing a harmony meeting at Matiranga Upazila Parishad conference room, organized by the Khagrachhari district administration to promote peace, order and communal harmony ahead of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja and Kathin Chibar Dan festival, according to a ministry press release issued on Saturday.

Highlighting his priorities for the CHT, Supradip Chakma laid emphasis on quality education, improved livelihoods and environmental development.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the timely implementation of 100% of government budget allocations, with 40% earmarked for socio-economic advancement.

Focusing on agricultural innovation, the adviser advocated the use of modern machinery and suggested transforming turmeric and ginger grinders into chip or powder processors to support dry food packaging.

He called for inclusive economic growth and communal harmony through integration with the national mainstream, supported by cooperation among all communities.

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge to work together for peace, coexistence, and sustainable development in the hill region.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandaker presided over the meeting while Adviser's Personal Secretary (Deputy Secretary) Khandaker Mushfiqur Rahman, 40 BGB Zone Commander Colonel Md. Shahinul Islam, Matiranga Zone Commander, Lt Colonel Ibrahim Adhham, and senior officials from police and BGB were present.