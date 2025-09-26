Rehab centre shut in Chandpur, 27 flee amid unrest

Authorities have shut down a drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre named “Arpon” in Chandpur following allegations of widespread irregularities, mistreatment and unrest that led to a mass escape of patients earlier this week.

The facility, located in Kholisaduli area along the Chandpur–Comilla highway, was operating with 47 patients despite government regulations allowing a maximum of 10. Patients were reportedly charged Tk14,000 per month, yet provided with inadequate meals – mainly rice, lentils, mashed potatoes and, once a month, rotten tilapia fish, according to patients’ complaints.

Assistant Director of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in Chandpur, Md Mizanur Rahman, told UNB that dissatisfaction over food and treatment sparked protests and violence inside the centre on the morning of Wednesday. Patients vandalized property and attacked staff, before 27 of them managed to flee by scaling the boundary wall.

One patient, Saqib from Puran Bazar, sustained serious injuries after jumping from the wall and was later admitted to Chandpur General Hospital. He alleged that he was beaten and tortured inside the centre even after being hurt.

The situation forced the authorities to close the facility late Wednesday night. Until further orders from higher authorities, the centre— jointly run by Tushar from Comilla and Sitab from Chandpur— will remain shut.

The closure posed a new challenge as 20 remaining patients were left stranded with no supervision, since the management had gone into hiding and many families were hesitant to take their loved ones back. Some mothers even hesitated to accept their sons.

However, DNC officials worked through the night to contact families and eventually handed over each patient safely to their guardians.

“Addicts are also human beings. Without family, where would they go? It was difficult, but ensuring their safe return home is our biggest relief,” said Mizanur Rahman.

He added that the centre had long been cautioned about food quality, CCTV surveillance, recreational facilities and proper management, and was subject to monthly inspections.

Patients alleged long-standing inhumane treatment, neglect and psychological abuse at the centre, which fuelled the revolt.

Police also rushed to the spot after the incident and have begun an investigation.

Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mohsin Uddin praised the humane role played by the DNC. “It’s not just about enforcing law – DNC set an example by ensuring every patient’s safety before handing them to their families,” he said, adding that legal action will be taken against those responsible.