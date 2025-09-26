Sust renames 3 halls, assigns names to 3 new ones

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) have renamed three of its residential halls, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

The university also decided in principle to rename three under-construction halls.

The decisions came from the university’s 237th syndicate meeting held on Thursday, which concluded at 10pm after daylong discussions.

Alongside the hall renaming, a research centre was also renamed.

Sust Vice-Chancellor Professor AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury told reporters that several important decisions were taken at the meeting regarding residential facilities.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall has been renamed as "Bijoy 24 Hall" the First Female Hall as "Ayesha Siddika Hall" and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall as "Fatimatuz Zohra Hall".

Among the new names, the ten-story boys’ hall under construction will be called "Gazi Burhan Uddin Hall" the new female hall "Sumaiya Binte Khubbat Hall" and the international hall "M Saifur Rahman Hall".

Besides, Bangabandhu Research Centre has been renamed as the "Jalalabad Research Centre" the VC added.