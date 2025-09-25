Chandpur sees ilish glut, prices ease before October ban

A sharp rise in ilish supply at Chandpur’s fish landing centre has led to a noticeable drop in market prices, offering partial relief to consumers ahead of the 22-day fishing ban set to begin on October 4.

At the Boro Station Fish Market, traders reported that daily arrivals have surged to 1,000–1,200 maunds over the past few days, up from the previous average of 400–500 maunds.

Wholesalers said the increased volume has helped stabilize prices, though many low-income consumers still find them unaffordable.

According to Shobe Barat Sarkar, Secretary of the Fish Traders’ Association, 80–90% of the ilish currently being caught are small in size, with four fish weighing approximately one kilogram.

These are selling for Tk600–700 per kg. Mid-sized ilish are priced between Tk1,850–2,200 per kg, while those weighing 800–900 grams are going for Tk1,600–1,800.

Despite the price drop, local vendors said that daily-wage earners continue to struggle with affordability.

At the market, two women were seen purchasing ilish at Tk450 per kg, while two private bank officials bought five fish each at Tk1,950 per kg.

Fresh ilish is arriving from the Padma and Meghna rivers, as well as from southern coastal areas including Hatiya, Sandwip, Ramgati, Charfesson, Barguna, and Bhola.

The fish are transported to Chandpur via trawlers, pick-ups, and trucks, and then distributed to major hubs such as Dhaka, Gazipur, Tongi, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Manikganj, and Savar.

Traders at Harina Ghat said they are struggling to manage the overwhelming supply.