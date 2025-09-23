Man dies after fall from Khulna hospital building

An unidentified man died early Tuesday after falling from the fourth-floor staircase of Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Dr Bablu, an on-duty physician at the hospital, said the incident took place around 5:40am.

Witnesses said the man, aged around 48, reportedly slipped while coming down the railing-side staircase of the hospital’s orthopaedics department.

He was rushed to the emergency unit immediately after the fall, where doctors declared him dead.

Hospital sources said the victim had earlier been rescued in an unconscious state, suspected of poisoning, near the toll plaza of Rupsha bridge around 12:30am by two men identified as Azizul and Osman.

He was admitted to the hospital around 2am and placed in ward No-19,20 of medicine unit-5.

Dr Bablu said the man’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police and hospital authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.