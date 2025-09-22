Rising dangers at Cox’s Bazar beach: 68 lives lost in 10 years

The number of tourist deaths consequent upon bathing in the sea at Cox’s Bazar beach has been steadily mounting.

Since 2014, a total of 68 tourists have drowned at the beach, with 34 deaths occurring in the past three years alone. During this period, lifeguards on duty managed to rescue at least 807 tourists threatened with being swept away by strong currents.

Imtiaz Ahmed, regional manager of Sea-Safe Lifeguard, noted that climate change and natural calamities have made swimming in the sea increasingly hazardous. “Every year, fatalities from drowning are rising,” Imtiaz Ahmed said, adding: “Since our operations began in 2012, the statistics show that deaths have been increasing annually. In the last decade, 68 tourists have died, with 34 in just the last three years. Managing such an enormous stretch of beach with only 27 lifeguards is extremely difficult. If our services are discontinued this month, the risk of fatalities will increase significantly.”

He further explained that while the organization has 34 staff members, including lifeguards and officers, they are only able to cover three main beach points—Laboni, Sugandha, and Kalatoli. Tourists are now branching out to Himchhari, Inani, Patuartek, Teknaf, and other points where there is no lifeguard presence. “If safety cannot be ensured at these spots, the death toll will rise alarmingly,” Imtiaz Ahmed added.

Though a private organization, Sea-Safe Lifeguard has been operating to safeguard lives. However, its limited manpower and financial constraints make it difficult to cover such a vast stretch of coastline.

With the organization announcing a shutdown of all operations later this month due a to lack of funds, the risks for tourists are expected to rise further.

Apel Mahmud, Additional DIG of Tourist Police Region, stressed the importance of lifeguard services for tourist safety.

“Such services are critical and cannot be allowed to stop. We have appealed to the district administration and relevant government authorities to keep the project running. We hope for a positive outcome soon,” he said.

Fatalities in recent years

According to Sea-Safe Lifeguard, six tourists drowned in 2023, 12 in 2024, and 16 so far in 2025, making a total of 34 deaths in three years.

Why is bathing more dangerous now?

Due to climate change and other natural factors, the sea has become more turbulent. Moreover, tourists often lack awareness about safety signals.

Lifeguards mark safe and unsafe areas by a use of flags. Red flags mean the sea is unsafe for bathing, while red-and-yellow flags mark safe zones. Making it to the sea at red-flagged points is strictly prohibited, while rip currents, hidden channels and deep pits pose additional dangers.

The threat of rip currents

Rip currents are powerful flows of water rushing back to sea. They can drag even skilled swimmers rapidly into deeper waters. Bathing during such conditions is extremely hazardous, and tourists are urged to seek prior guidance from lifeguards regarding rip current timings.

Limited lifeguard coverage

Of Cox’s Bazar’s 120km beach, only 3km is monitored by lifeguards. The remaining 117km—including popular tourist points like Himchhari, Inani, Patuartek, Teknaf, Baharchhara, and Dariyanagar—remain unprotected, leaving tourists vulnerable in emergencies.

Administrative efforts

According to hotel management regulations, lifeguard services are to be financed by local hotels. The district administration has already held meetings with hotel owners, instructing larger (star-rated) hotels to fund salaries for three lifeguards each, while smaller hotels should cover at least one. Existing lifeguards will be prioritized for recruitment.

How lifeguards conduct rescues

Rescue operations typically involve lifeboats, inflatable tubes, and jet skis, which are also used for tourist entertainment. Over the years, these methods have helped save hundreds of lives.

Sea-Safe Lifeguard’s safety guidelines for tourists

Always follow instructions of lifeguards in red-and-yellow uniforms. Do not enter the water outside designated safe zones. Never bathe in areas marked with red flags. Swim only between red-and-yellow flags. Check weather and tidal conditions before entering the water. Do not go deeper than knee-level without a life jacket. Supervise children closely at all times; never leave them unattended. Seek assistance from district administration, tourist police, beach staff, or lifeguards when necessary.

Sea-Safe Lifeguard began operations in 2012 with financial assistance from the UK-based Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). Since then, the organization has saved countless lives but has of late announced that all operations will cease by the end of this month due to financial constraints.

Cox’s Bazar beach is a national treasure for Bangladesh. While enhancing safety measures is vital, tourists themselves must also remain vigilant in order to avoid accidents. By following lifeguard instructions and exercising caution, unnecessary tragedies can be prevented.