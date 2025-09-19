Section 144 imposed in Khulna’s Digholia amid BNP rally tensions

Authorities have imposed Section 144 in the Pather Bazar area of Digholia upazila in Khulna from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, following announcements of rallies by two opposing factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) scheduled at the same venue.

Ariful Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Digholia, confirmed that the emergency measure was taken to prevent potential clashes between the groups.

He said that police and navy personnel have been deployed and are currently patrolling the area to maintain law and order.

So far, no untoward incidents have been reported, he added.