1 killed in BNP factional clash in Narsingdi

A man was killed and five others sustained injuries in a clash between two factions of BNP in Narsingdi Sadar upazila early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Idan Mia, 55, of Muradnagar village.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sujan Chandra Sarker said the clash broke out around 5am between the supporters of Alokbali union BNP convener Shah Alam Chowdhury and expelled member secretary Abdul Kaiyum Mia over establishing dominance, leaving six people injured.

One of them died on the way to a hospital, he said.

Locals said tensions had been growing between the two groups since August 5, 2024 over establishing dominance.