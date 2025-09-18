Hospital closed in Chandpur after newborn burial shock

A private hospital in Chandpur was shut down on Wednesday following a shocking incident in which a newborn, initially declared dead, was found alive during burial.

Faruk Hossain Gazi, 45, a ward boy at The United Hospital in Talatala, was arrested over the incident.

The baby, born at the same hospital on Sunday, moved while being buried at the Chandpur municipal cemetery and was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

A mobile court led by Chandpur Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Bappi Dutta Rony conducted an inspection at the hospital on Wednesday evening and ordered its closure.

Local residents claimed that the hospital had been running illegal operations for a long time.

During the mobile court inspection, authorities found no doctors present and the hospital lacked proper operating theatre, pathology facilities and post-operative care arrangements.

Its documents and licenses were also not up to date.

The mobile court imposed a fine of Tk5,000 on the hospital, sealed the operation theatre, pathology, and related rooms and instructed that all patients be shifted to other facilities within 24 hours.

The findings will be forwarded to the civil surgeon, who may take further action, including canceling the hospital’s registration.

In connection with the incident, the assistant caretaker of the municipal cemetery, Md Shahjahan Miazi, filed a case today at Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station naming several unidentified individuals as suspects.

Officials present during the mobile court included Dr Rafiqul Hasan Faisal, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, and Md Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Director of the District Department of Narcotics Control.

Police from Chandpur Sadar Model Thana assisted the operation.