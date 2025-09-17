Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One killed in Gopalganj road crash

Police said that preparations are underway to file a case in this regard

Wreckage of a Khulna-bound covered van after it rammed into another vehicle, leaving driver’s assistant dead on the spot in the Pona area of the Dhaka–Khulna highway in Kashiani upazila on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 03:11 PM

One person died in a road crash in the Pona area on the Dhaka–Khulna highway in Kashiani upazila at about 5:30am on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Simanto Rahman, 18, son of Mofizur Rahman from Putkhali village in Benapole upazila of Jessore district. He was working as a driver’s assistant.

Sub-Inspector Roman Molla of Bhatiapara highway police in Kashiani upazila confirmed the death of the driver’s assistant.

He said that on Wednesday morning, in the Pona area of the Dhaka–Khulna highway, a Khulna-bound covered van rammed into the rear of a vehicle. The front of the van was badly mangled, and the helper, Simanto Rahman, died on the spot.

At that time, the driver fled the scene. The van has been seized and kept at the highway police station. After legal procedures, the body of the driver’s assistant will be handed over to his family.

The police officer added that preparations are underway to file a case in this regard.

Topics:

AccidentDeath
