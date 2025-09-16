Chittagong Port hikes tariffs for first time in 4 decades

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has raised tariffs for the first time in 39 years, with charges increasing up to 50%.

The new rates took effect early Tuesday. Omar Faruk, CPA secretary, said the hike is aimed at expanding port capacity and upgrading services, adding that the impact on consumers would be minimal.

Some fees have surged sharply. The berthing charge for the first 12 hours has doubled, while charges after 36 hours have jumped as much as 900%. Pilotage fees are now $800 per movement, tugboat services range from $615 to $6,830, and container handling costs have risen 25–50%.

But business leaders warned the increase could hit trade competitiveness and raise consumer prices.

Syed Mohammad Arif, chairman of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, said the association had requested a 10%–12% rise.

SM Saiful Alam, president of the Chittagong Customs Agents Association, said: “Ultimately, these costs will be passed on to consumers.”

Exporters, particularly apparel makers accounting for 80% of shipments through the port, also expressed concern.

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, director of BGMEA said the industry is already struggling with US-imposed tariffs, and the new charges will make matters worse.

Chittagong port handles about 3.3 million containers and 130 million metric tons of cargo annually, serving over 4,000 ships. The new tariff structure, prepared with Spanish consultancy IDOM, also extends free storage for export containers from four to six days, with sharply rising charges after that