Protesters besiege election office in Bagerhat demanding restoration of 4 parliamentary seats

The petitioners and protesters also threatened to continue their movement until their demand is met

Protesters under the banner of the ‘All-party United Committee’ besiege the election office in Bagerhat on Tuesday. September 16, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 02:26 PM

Protesters on Tuesday laid siege to the election office in Bagerhat town demanding the reinstatement of the district’s four parliamentary seats.

Under the banner of the ‘All-party United Committee,’ demonstrators brought out a procession around 9:30am before surrounding the election office, barring officials from entering.

At the same time, two writ petitions were filed with the High Court seeking reinstatement of the constituencies. One was filed by Barrister Sheikh Mohammad Zakir Hossain on behalf of the Bagerhat Press Club and District Bar Association, while Advocate Mohammad Akhtar Rasul submitted another on behalf of former Chitalmari Upazila chairman Mujibur Rahman Shamim.

The petitioners and protesters also threatened to continue their movement until their demand is met.

MA Salam, former president of Bagerhat BNP and co-convener of the committee, said: “Considering the interests of the Hindu community during Durga Puja and the business community, we have withdrawn the strike programme.”

He added that the election office will again be besieged from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammad Yunus, secretary of the district unit of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and member secretary of the coordination committee, said they hope the court will ensure justice.

On September 4, the Election Commission announced that Bagerhat’s four seats would be reduced to three despite ongoing protests.

According to the final gazette, the constituencies are now:The final gazette placed Bagerhat-1 (Bagerhat Sadar-Chitalmari-Mollahat), Bagerhat-2 (Fakirhat-Rampal-Mongla), and Bagerhat-3 (Kachua-Morrelganj-Sarankhola). 

Previously, Bagerhat-1 included Chitalmari–Mollahat–Fakirhat, Bagerhat-2 comprised Bagerhat Sadar–Kachua, Bagerhat-3 included Rampal–Mongla, and Bagerhat-4 covered Morrelganj–Sarankhola.

