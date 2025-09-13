Supradip Chakma: Existing land issues in CHT should be resolved thro discussion

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma on Saturday called for resolving longstanding land-related issues in the CHT through inclusive dialogue among all concerned parties.

He made the observation while addressing a workshop as the chief guest on digitizing land management in the hill districts.

The workshop, held at the ceputy commissioner's conference room, was organized under the Land Management Automation Project of the Ministry of Land and facilitated by the district administration. The event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors.

The adviser said that in numerous countries, land management operates under well-defined master plans that clearly outline permissible and restricted activities for each designated area.

However, such a structured framework has yet to be introduced in Bangladesh. "The government is actively pursuing effective measures to simplify the resolution of land-related issues through digitization," he added.

Supradip Chakma also called upon all to work sincerely so that the upcoming Durga Puja of the Hindus and the Kothin Chibar Dan of the Buddhists can be celebrated safely and joyfully. He asked the district administration and police administration to take effective measures to ensure the success of these events.

At the event, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Land Emdadul Haque Chowdhury highlighted significant works of the ministry and presented a video documentary on land-related matters.

Discussions were also held on digitizing the current land management system in the hill districts and other related issues.

A separate meeting was held during the event with the circle chiefs, zila parishad chairmen, deputy commissioners, headmen and karbaris of the three hill districts.