Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Supradip Chakma: Existing land issues in CHT should be resolved thro discussion

Government pursuing effective measures to simplify resolution of land-related issues through digitization, he says

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma joined a workshop as the chief guest in Rangamati. Photo: BSS
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 11:13 PM

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma on Saturday called for resolving longstanding land-related issues in the CHT through inclusive dialogue among all concerned parties.

He made the observation while addressing a workshop as the chief guest on digitizing land management in the hill districts.

The workshop, held at the ceputy commissioner's conference room, was organized under the Land Management Automation Project of the Ministry of Land and facilitated by the district administration. The event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors.

The adviser said that in numerous countries, land management operates under well-defined master plans that clearly outline permissible and restricted activities for each designated area.

However, such a structured framework has yet to be introduced in Bangladesh. "The government is actively pursuing effective measures to simplify the resolution of land-related issues through digitization," he added.

Supradip Chakma also called upon all to work sincerely so that the upcoming Durga Puja of the Hindus and the Kothin Chibar Dan of the Buddhists can be celebrated safely and joyfully. He asked the district administration and police administration to take effective measures to ensure the success of these events.

At the event, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Land Emdadul Haque Chowdhury highlighted significant works of the ministry and presented a video documentary on land-related matters.

Discussions were also held on digitizing the current land management system in the hill districts and other related issues.

A separate meeting was held during the event with the circle chiefs, zila parishad chairmen, deputy commissioners, headmen and karbaris of the three hill districts. 

Topics:

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)Supradip Chakma
Read More

Dr Tasnim Jara urges MPs to lead fight for clean air as ‘it’s a right’

100 hill schools to get Starlink internet within 6 months

CHT Affairs Ministry holds special prayers for Milestone tragedy

Landslide cuts off Sajek road, hundreds of tourists stranded

Nepal, Bangladesh underscore cooperation on mountain, climate agendas

Sarjis declared unwelcome in Bandarban over ‘punishment posting’ comment

Latest News

Sharmeen for building country afresh by remembering July martyrs

Mbappe shines as 10-man Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad

Legendary folk singer Farida Parveen dies at 73

Allure Leathers holds sales conference for footwear brand ‘Flex’

Arsenal spoil Ange return, Woltemade earns Newcastle win

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x