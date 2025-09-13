15-year-old swept away by river current in Sundarbans

LA 15-year-old Dhaka boy went missing after being swept away by a sudden river tide while swimming during a family trip to the Sundarbans on Saturday. The incident occurred around 10:30am at Dimer Char in the Kochikhali sanctuary under the Sarankhola range of the east forest division.

The missing boy was identified as Mahit Abdullah, son of Dr Sheikh Sultan Mahmud Asad, a physician at Ibn Sina Diagnostic Centre in Mirpur. The family lives in Shekhertek, Mohammadpur.

According to fellow tourist Md Al Amin, the vessel MV The Explorer left Dhaka’s Postogola Ro-Ro Ferry Ghat late Thursday with 75 passengers, including Dr Sultan, his wife, four sons, and his brother’s family. After reaching Sarankhola station Friday afternoon and obtaining permits, the vessel anchored overnight at Kochikhali before heading towards Kotka. On Saturday morning, the tourists disembarked at Dimer Char, where Dr Sultan and his four sons went swimming. A sudden tide created a strong current that swept Mahit away before the eyes of his family.

The boy’s parents and brothers collapsed in grief. Dr Mahmud said: “We came to the Sundarbans with the whole family for peace of mind and enjoyment. But that joy was not in my fate. My son is a Hafiz of the Qur’an. He was studying Alim at Jamiatun Nur Al Islamia Madrasa in Narayanganj.”

Rana Dev, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) of the Sarankhola range, said coast guard members from Kochikhali and forest guards rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Nets were cast to cordon off the area, and all Sundarbans stations and local fishermen were alerted.

Around 3:30pm, a team of forest guards led by Sarankhola station officer Khalilur Rahman was sent to Dimer Char. The divisional forest officer (DFO), coast guard headquarters in Mongla, and the navy were also informed.

The coast guard’s west zone headquarters in Mongla said a six-member rescue team, including divers, was dispatched in the afternoon.

Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operator Association of Sundarban (Toas) and managing director of Rupantor Eco Tourism, said: “Until Saturday evening, the missing boy had not been traced. A launch from Khulna has been sent to Dimer Char at night. Once it arrives, the boy’s family members will stay onboard, while the launch from Dhaka will leave with its passengers.”